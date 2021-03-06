The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $157,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

