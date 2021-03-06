The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

