The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

