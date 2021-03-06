Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Raised to $41.00 at SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TBPH. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

TBPH stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

