TheStreet Downgrades Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to D+

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.