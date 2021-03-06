TheStreet Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.