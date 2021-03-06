Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 98,295 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

