Thunder Token (TT) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $75.15 million and $5.47 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00556080 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

