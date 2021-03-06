thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €11.66 ($13.72) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.97.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

