Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.