Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

