Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

