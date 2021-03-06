Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 1,847 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $92,627.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 236,820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.