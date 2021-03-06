Toromont Industries Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

TIH opened at C$90.72 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.36 and a 1-year high of C$94.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $982,505 over the last quarter.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

