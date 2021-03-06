TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 357,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,193. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

