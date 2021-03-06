Traders Buy High Volume of Liberty Oilfield Services Call Options (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 718 call options.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,146,523 shares of company stock worth $114,064,588. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

