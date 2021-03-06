TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.72.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.66 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

