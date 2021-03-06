TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $4.08. 37,250,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 44,551,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in TransEnterix by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

