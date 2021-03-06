Travis Perkins’ (TVPKF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TVPKF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

