Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSL stock opened at C$2.65 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.25.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.