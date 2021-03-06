Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.52. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 5,534 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOLWF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

