TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $81.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $318.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TCBK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $462,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

