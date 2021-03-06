Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $826.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.96 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

