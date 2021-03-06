Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $1,236,802.92 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trimble by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 83,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trimble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Trimble by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

