Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

