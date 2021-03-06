True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.25.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of True North Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$7.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 155.50%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

