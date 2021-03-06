TrueCar, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TrueCar in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TrueCar’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

TRUE stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

