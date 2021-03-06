TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $7.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

