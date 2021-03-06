TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.95 on Friday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

