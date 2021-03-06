Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

TSUSF stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.60.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

