Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUFN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

