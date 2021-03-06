Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $3,734,172.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.