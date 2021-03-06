Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

TSE TRQ opened at C$18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.30. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

