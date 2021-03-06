Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $143.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,599,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,399 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises approximately 3.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $143,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.