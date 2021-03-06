Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 5,557 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises 5.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of StoneCo worth $280,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

