UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP Industries' fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 25.9% and 16.4% and improved 67.2% and 39.6% year over year, respectively. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, improved 430 bps and EBITDA grew 66.8% year over year. In 2020, the company’s net revenues, adjusted earnings grew 66.7% and 37.5%, respectively, year over year. The company has been expanding its product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities with the recent buyouts. Solid liquidity position and shareholders' rewards are added positives. Although the increase in home improvement activity resulting from stay-at-home orders benefited its Retail segment, COVID-related woes and a volatile lumber market are still concerns.”

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.