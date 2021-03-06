Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 764,100 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

UNICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.43 on Friday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

