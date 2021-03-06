uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

