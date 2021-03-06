United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on X. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of X traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. 20,098,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,271,045. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

