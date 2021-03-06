UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $387.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.82.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $347.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $329.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

