Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) were down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $190.63 and last traded at $193.53. Approximately 615,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 354,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

