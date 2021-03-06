Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.37% of Universal Logistics worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $25.50 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.