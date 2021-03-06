Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Raised to $65.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.89.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

