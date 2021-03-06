Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.