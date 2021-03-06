Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

