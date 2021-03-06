URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $251.64

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.64 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.03). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,483 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.64. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

