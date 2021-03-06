US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $41.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

