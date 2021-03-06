US Bancorp DE Buys 195 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.