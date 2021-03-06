US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

