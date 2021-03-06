US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

